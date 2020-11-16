UPS

This file photo shows a UPS delivery driver loading his truck in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – UPS is looking for seasonal workers in the Nashville area to help with the holiday rush.

The big brown truck company is looking to hire 450 seasonal workers in the Nashville area and over 100,000 seasonal workers nationally.

They’re looking for tractor trailer drivers, package car drivers, driver helpers, and package handlers. Tractor trailer drivers pay starts at $21.00/hour. Package handlers start at $14.50 to $17.00/hour, and helpers start at $14.50/hour.

The local UPS locations that are hiring seasonal workers are:

  • 705 Massman Drive, Nashville, TN 37210
  • 3205 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
  • 123 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, TN 37064
  • 801 Commercial Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
  • 7013 Centrepoint Drive, LaVergne TN 37086

 If you’d like to apply, click here.

