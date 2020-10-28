(WSMV) - UPS is expecting to sign-up at least 50,000 seasonal employees at its 'UPS Brown Friday' hiring event.
On Friday, October 30th, the company is having the one-day hiring blitz at nearly 250 virtual and in-person hiring fairs.
Last month, UPS announced its effort to hire more than 100,000 season workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.
“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”
The full and part-time seasonal positions are primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers.
People wanting to apply can go to the in-person location at 3205 Whites Creek Pike from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for a list of online fairs and nationwide in-person locations.
