NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Anchors Tracy Kornet and Marius Payton joined a panel of industry experts and hiring professionals Thursday morning at West End Community Church to help prepare a group of future professionals for success at UpRise Nashville training camp.
The free career development program helps under-served Nashvillians learn everything from interview techniques to public speaking and job skills -- everything they need to help them become employees who businesses want to hire.
"These students are coming out as graduates, already earning $23,000 more per year than before they started. So, they are more than making that money back in their first year of work."
Carole Peterson is a former federal prosecutor who helped create the ministry.
UpRise Nashville is looking for its fall class.
To sign up for an Info Session, go to www.uprisenashville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.