SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - TBI has identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna Friday night.
The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old William Lamb.
The incident happened on Chestnut Street in the 100 block around 8 p.m.
TBI says Lamb fired a weapon inside a home and another resident was barricaded in another room. Both were residents of the home.
When an officer entered the residence, Lamb fired at the officer and the officer then fired at Lamb, striking him.
Lamb was taken to a hospital where he died.
No officers were injured and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this breaking story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.