NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews have called off search efforts at Percy Priest Lake after reports of a possible drowning.
Officials said someone went under water and did not resurface.
However, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said there are no missing person reports and all boats in question said everyone has been accounted for.
We are calling off search efforts on the Percy Priest lake after a report of someone who went under and did not resurface. We used sonar, divers and K-9s to search. We have no missing person reports and the boats in question say everyone is accounted for at this time.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) July 6, 2019
Witnessed called police after they reported seeing what looked like a body floating in the water near Party Cover.
NEM also said other than the initial 911 call, there were no other reports of a missing person in the lake. NEM said they will return if a report is filed.
