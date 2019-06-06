CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Last night in Clarksville, 37-year-old Ramsey James and 53-year old John Allgood both died outside of Longhorn Steakhouse.
Police say the two men died during a dispute, and there isn’t a threat to the general public.
William Best and his friend Myron Taylor were watching the NBA Finals at Applebee’s down the road when the incident unfurled.
“I was down the street from it. I heard rapid gunfire and then heard about it with the bikers and all that,” Best said.
Last night was Bike Night at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery. Video from last night shows motorcycles and gunshots scattered throughout the crime scene. Taylor thinks the fight escalated between two bikers in opposing motorcycle groups.
“As soon as we looked into it, it was all over Facebook and whatnot," Taylor said. "The biker, something happened at Tilted Kilt."
The Tilted Kilt holds bike night every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. The owner of the Tilted Kilt says he’s been reviewing surveillance video with police from last night and has not found a connection between the victims and the bar.
He also turned over every receipt from last night to police and the names did not match up. Tilted Kilt will still host Bike Night next Wednesday.
This isn’t the first Clarksville homicide this year. About three weeks ago, Clarksville police responded to a fight that led to a man being shot and killed on the same road at IHOP.
Taylor says he isn’t worried Despite the recent spike in crime. He and many others believe the homicides were both results of altercations between individuals.
“I think Clarksville is actually one of the safest places you can be," Taylor said. "Especially here on the east or south this way; it’s not too much that goes on here, it’s a nice city."
According to police, many people fled the scene last night after the gunfire. This is still an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
