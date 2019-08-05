MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have identified the man who died after being shot at the Villager Condos on Middle Tennessee Blvd.
Police say 30-year-old Terrell Edward Ray of Antioch was discovered at around 3:12 a.m. on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds Friday morning.
The person who found Ray called police. Officers found multiple bullet casings at the scene and the shooter is still on the run.
Ray was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
