NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman killed in a fiery crash on I-65 south near Madison.
Police say 58-year-old Un S. Park of Antioch was killed in the accident. Her car burst into flames when it hit the concrete median shortly before 7 p.m.
Park's family contacted police knowing she was unaccounted for and upon hearing the crash involved a Lexus SUV.
Police say Park had stopped her car in the second lane from the left on the interstate for unknown reasons. It was hit first by a Nissan Maxima that ended up in a ditch to the right of the highway. The Lexus was still in the travel lane and it was hit again by a tractor trailer.
The truck driver said he tried to swerve to the left to avoid the Lexus, but was unable to avoid impact. After the impact, the Lexus spun down the highway several times before stopping and catching fire.
The tractor trailer traveled across all lanes of traffic and clipped another tractor trailer before coming to rest and blocking all lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.