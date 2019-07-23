Body found in Cumberland - 7-23-19
Joshua Cole WSMV

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the body recovered Tuesday from the Cumberland River as the body of the missing Greenbrier man last seen at his home on Saturday. 

Police said the body of 46-year-old Kelvin Cranford was recovered at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday near a boat dock in the 3700 block of Moss Rose Drive.

Greenbrier Police said Cranford was reported missing from his Easy Goer Lane home on Saturday morning by his wife.

Cranford's wallet, keys and cell phone were the only items missing inside the home. His wife's Water Female Mountain Bike was missing from the garage.

According to investigators on scene, the incident happened right across the waterway from General Jackson Showboat. It is unclear how long the body has been in the water.  

Police did say that there was no evidence of foul play. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team!

Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

