NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A husband was killed and his wife critically injured in a stabbing during a robbery at their home on Cherokee Road Friday.
The couple has been identified as Donald Zirkle and Leigh Ann Zirkle.
Victims of attack and robbery at a home on Cherokee Rd in West Nashville are Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle. Donald has died. Leigh Ann is at Vanderbilt. Police say a car registered to Peter Bohning (below) of Kent, Connecticut is parked next to the house. They’re trying to find him pic.twitter.com/TCtUjLZnOt— Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) June 22, 2019
According to police, a man walked up to them on their back porch, claimed he was lost and attacked them. Leigh Ann ran into the house and out the front door, before she collapsed in the street. She is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Metro Nashville PD say the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s/30s with long, blonde hair wearing a yellow shirt. He may have stolen the Zirkles' 2010 Gray Toyoyta Camry, with Tennessee tags NP 5937.
If you spot the vehicle, please call Metro PD Communications at 615-862-8600, or call 911.
A Subaru with Connecticut tags was also found inexplicably parked at the side of the victims' home. Police say the Subaru is registered to 34-year-old Peter A. Bohning of Kent, Connecticut. His whereabouts are unknown and he may be in the Zirkles' missing Toyota Camry.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Subaru, Bohning or the missing Toyota Camry to call 615-862-8600.
BREAKING: Husband & wife critically injured by stab wounds at their 248 Cherokee Rd home. Initial report is that a man walked up to them on their back porch, indicated he was lost & attacked them. Female victim ran into house & out front door before collapsing in the street.... pic.twitter.com/d6pC1c7TGe— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 21, 2019
BREAKING: This Subaru with Connecticut tags is inexplicably parked at the side of the victims' home. Detectives are working to confirm who it belongs to. Anyone seeing it in the Nashville area today is asked to call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/j7Q3Qnz3UK— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 21, 2019
BREAKING: This Subaru, parked with the doors open outside the stabbing scene, is registered to Peter A. Bohning, 34, of Kent, Connecticut. His whereabouts are unknown. He may be in the victims' gray 2010 Toyota Camry bearing TN license NP5-937. See him or the car? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/1O6VANg6fb— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 21, 2019
