Stabbing Scene

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A husband was killed and his wife critically injured in a stabbing during a robbery at their home on Cherokee Road Friday.

The couple has been identified as Donald Zirkle and Leigh Ann Zirkle. 

According to police, a man walked up to them on their back porch, claimed he was lost and attacked them. Leigh Ann ran into the house and out the front door, before she collapsed in the street. She is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.  

Metro Nashville PD say the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s/30s with long, blonde hair wearing a yellow shirt. He may have stolen the Zirkles' 2010 Gray Toyoyta Camry, with Tennessee tags NP 5937. 

If you spot the vehicle, please call Metro PD Communications at 615-862-8600, or call 911.

A Subaru with Connecticut tags was also found inexplicably parked at the side of the victims' home. Police say the Subaru is registered to 34-year-old Peter A. Bohning of Kent, Connecticut. His whereabouts are unknown and he may be in the Zirkles' missing Toyota Camry. 

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Subaru, Bohning or the missing Toyota Camry to call 615-862-8600.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.