The year was 2005.
The idea of a Christmas for parents and children in a hospital, typically means sadness. But Anne and Chuck Rice couldn't stop smiling.
"It's pretty overwhelming, but just wonderful at the same time, for sure the best Christmas I can ever remember."
Babies are right, four babies born in October, ten weeks ahead of schedule, each one weighing little more than a pound.
Mom and Dad still surprised the quads are doing well too.
"How do you say it, shock and awe, I guess it was pretty overwhelming."
So how are they doing now?
"We have four 13-year-olds, and life's exciting always."
We're reintroduced to Mary Carter, Laura Francis, Elizabeth, and Shep. Quadruplets who warmed our hearts 13-years-ago, no longer babies.
"It's been challenging, but again we're still blessed, yeah we're still blessed."
From their Franklin home since 2005, the annual Christmas card shows the joy.
Never forgetting how it all started.
"I knew how serious and sick they were when you were there that day and I guess now that I look back on it, I realize wow, that was something for them to even survive."
The 13-year olds look back and can laugh.
"I think I was a very adorable baby," said Mary Carter with a laugh.
Mom and Dad still not there.
"We are very lucky, thankful and blessed that they are four healthy kids."
Healthy teenagers, who sum it all up with a shrug.
"It's good," said Mary Carter.
