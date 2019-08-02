DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff's Office put out an alert one week ago for a mother and son from Charlotte, Tenn, who had been out of contact with family for about two weeks.

The Dickson County Sheriff's Department posted the original alert on Facebook, and updated that post Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: Casey and Evan have been located and are safe. Thank you for the tips and shares!