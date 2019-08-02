Casey and Evan Reynolds - MISSING PHOTO 2

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff's Office put out an alert one week ago for a mother and son from Charlotte, Tenn, who had been out of contact with family for about two weeks.

Previous coverage: 

The Dickson County Sheriff's Department posted the original alert on Facebook, and updated that post Friday afternoon. 

UPDATE: Casey and Evan have been located and are safe. Thank you for the tips and shares!

