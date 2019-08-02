DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff's Office put out an alert one week ago for a mother and son from Charlotte, Tenn, who had been out of contact with family for about two weeks.
Previous coverage:
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a mother and son who voluntarily left their home in Charlotte, Tenn. about two weeks ago, but their family cannot reach them.
The Dickson County Sheriff's Department posted the original alert on Facebook, and updated that post Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Casey and Evan have been located and are safe. Thank you for the tips and shares!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.