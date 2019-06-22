NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man critically injured during a fight early Saturday morning in downtown Nashville has died.
According to police, detectives learned 30-year-old Nicolas Christian was involved in fights with several people Saturday at 3 a.m. near 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
At one point, Christian was knocked to the ground and was punched continuously before a witness intervened. It is unclear whether Christian was unconscious while he was being punched.
He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a life-threatening head injury, where he later died.
Downtown surveillance cameras recorded images of persons who are believed to have been involved in the final fight or were present as it occurred.
Anyone recognizing them from the surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Additionally, police said it appears persons took cell phone video or photos of the fight. Those persons are also asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
