The Last Hole shooting scene

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A male is on life support after a shooting on Jefferson Street. 

According to police, the victim was at a party/fundraiser at The Last Hole on Jefferson Street when 2-3 shots were fired at the victim; he was hit twice.

He was driven by a female who was at the event at The Last Hole to General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. At around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to General Hospital on the call of the victim being dropped off. He was then transported to Vanderbilt.

The trauma physician told police the victim is currently on life support with non-survivable injuries. 

Police say there currently are no witnesses to the shooting although allegedly there were 100-150 people at The Last Hole when it happened. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.