NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Thursday morning that crews found the body of a third missing boater along the Tennessee River near Shiloh National Military Park.
The first body was found Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at the same location. TWRA sent the body to the Medical Examiner's office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification. At this time, all TWRA could confirm was that the person was a man.
Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m., search crews found another male body near Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River, less than a mile from where the other body was found Tuesday.
It is unclear at this time if the bodies belong to the three boaters who went missing in Hardin County last month. The three missing boaters, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys, were members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team. They were last seen in a 20-foot Stratos bass boat as it went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam on Saturday, Feb. 22.
TWRA, in addition to several other agencies like Hardin County Fire Department and TEMA, have been searching for the three boaters for over two weeks.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
