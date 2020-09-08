HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend in Hendersonville, high school cross country teams from around the area will come together for a special event.
Formerly known as the Beech Invitational, Beech High School will be hosting the Coleman Midgett Invitational in honor of a cross country runner who tragically passed away a few years ago.
The school says while Coleman was loved by all of his teammates, it was after his passing that his impact and story took off.
News4's Big Joe on the Go joins us with more on the upcoming event with some special guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.