NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Up to 9 inches of snow blanketed parts of Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, according to totals released by the National Weather Service on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service reported 9 inches of snow at a location in Rutherford County 9 miles north-northeast of Bell Buckle. Most of the highest totals were reported in nearby Bedford County with 8.2 inches of snow was measured 7.3 miles north of Petersburg, three separate locations near Shelbyville measured 8 inches of snow, 7 inches of snow 9 miles east-northeast of Lewisburg and 6.5 inches were reported in Bell Buckle.
Along the Cumberland Plateau, 7 inches of snow was reported near Gainesboro in Jackson County, 5 inches of snow was reported south of Baxter in Putnam County, southeast of Jamestown in Fentress County, and near Sparta in White County.
