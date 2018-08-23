NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You will have the chance to track down $2,000 hidden across East Nashville on Thursday night.
Breakout Games is organizing a free treasure hunt throughout Five Points and the East End. Participants will be able to search for 20 $100 bills.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Clues will be released every 30 minutes.
You can opt in to receive coordinates for the hidden cash by texting "NASHVILLEHUNT" to 31996.
An after-party will be held at Pied Piper Creamery at 114 S. 11th St.
Breakout Games is hosting 20 of these treasure hunts across the country this summer. The company also has an escape room located in Franklin.
Event organizers say their purpose is to help people connect with one another through some shared problem solving.
Click here for more information about the Breakout Games event.
