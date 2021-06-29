NASHVILLE- Millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is heading back into the federal pool because there such a low demand right now.
According to a spokesperson with the state health department, three million allocated doses will go back to the federal government. The state health department says the concept of sending back the vaccine is on paper only.
Recently, the federal government transitioned from sending states, including Tennessee, a maximum weekly allocation and moved to only allowing states to order the vaccine as needed.
Medical providers can placed vaccine orders based on need.
“Well I think they should absolutely send them back. I think a lot of people are using common sense and making decisions about vaccines. For many people, they've already had COVID and so a vaccine is superfluous to their immunity and not necessary,” said Dione Dewitt, a Nashville resident.
Others disagree and wishes the demand for the vaccine was higher.
“There are still so many more people that need to be vaccinated in Tennessee. We know we're legging behind most other states in the country especially as the Delta variant continues to spread in the US.
As we head into fall and winter when we're going to be gathering more indoors and potentially in group settings again for athletic events and school. I think it's going to be really important to get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Meredith McKean.
Each week across the state around 90,000 vaccinations have been reported to the state health department.
