NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unreleased Metro Police body camera footage obtained by News 4 Investigates shows the lengths officers went to in order to raid an apartment, and corral a family with young children inside, including pointing guns to the stairwell where a three-year-old was descending.
Twenty-four hours after News4 Investigates first exposed the circumstances of the botched raid and how police relied on old and incorrect information to serve a search warrant, interim police chief John Drake held a news conference to criticize the officers’ actions and decommission three officers.
At the news conference, Metro Police released a clip of video from officer’s body cameras, showing them using a battering ram to break open the door.
But Azaria Hines, who lives at the apartment with two young relatives for whom she cares for, earlier told News4 Investigates much more occurred than what was released by police.
“I’m furious because they came up in here and woke up my kids with rifles,” Hines said.
News4 Investigates then filed open records requests for all the body camera footage from all the officers.
While Metro Police said they could not release the video from what happened inside the residence based on state law, the video does show, for a few moments, what happened inside.
At least one officer points his rifle up at the stairs, and the voice of an officer can be heard saying, “Come on down. You’re good. Your mom’s down here.”
Moments later, Hines’ three-year-old nephew can be seen walking out and being directed to sit on the front stoop.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin also comes out and is told the same.
The video also clearly shows that as the officers are breaking open the door, Hines is yelling that she’s not dressed.
The video shows Hines coming outside without her pants buckled, having to fasten them in front of the officers.
