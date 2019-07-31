NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re choosing between candidates, you may be interested in who’s bankrolling their political machine. If it’s a political action committee – a PAC for short – who’s behind the PAC?
Transparency – or the lack of it – is an issue in one Metro council race.
In District 35, Belleview, Michelle Foreman is challenging incumbent Dave Rosenberg. Some of Forman’s mailers say they were paid for by the committee to elect Michelle Foreman.
But other Foreman mailers say they are paid for by C-Cub Pac. And who’s that? Voters can’t tell, because C-Cub is not registered with the Davidson County Election Commission.
“No, I’ve never heard of them,” said Joan Nixon, who handles PACS at the election commission. The PAC should have registered and should have turned in a disclosure form showing who donated to the PAC.
One of the Foreman flyers paid for by the PAC says “Nashville doesn't need another radical."
Rosenberg told News 4’s Nancy Amons he is far from a radical.
“I’m a moderate,” he told Amons.
“It's a distortion coming from people hiding in the shadows,” Rosenberg said.
C-Cub did register with the state of Tennessee. That filing lists C-CUB is the "Committee to Clean Up Bellevue," the address listed is in White’s Creek, not Bellevue.
Troy Brewer with an address in west Nashville is listed as the treasurer.
Amons called Brewer and asked why he did not register or file disclosure reports with the Davidson County election commission as the law required.
"I know what the law is,” Brewer told Amons before hanging up on her.
Brewer's web site shows he's handled campaign finance for lots of candidates.
Why does disclosure matter? Rosenberg said it’s because voters are entitled to know who's bankrolling the candidates.
"People have a right to know who's funding our campaigns,” he said.
Michelle Foreman sent Amons a text saying “I do not know of a PAC that is sending ads to support me. I’m sorry I cannot be of more assistance,” the text said. Amons asked if she knew Brewer but Foreman did not return the text by newstime,
