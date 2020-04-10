All you have to do is provide her a microphone. Then, step back. Jessica Currie has something to say.
"Hold on and don't let go. We made it through the tornado," she began, launching into a spoken word piece. "We can make it through the storm or any virus. Remember miracles God can perform. To somebody sitting at home there's beauty in you but unlock her. Thank you to all the doctors. Thank you to the house keepers. Keep God by your side like an old school beeper."
Jessica's invited to take the mic at churches and youth events. At Cumberland Elementary, she teaches children to express their feelings through poetry performances.
"Unmute your voice and release your sound," Jessica smiled.
Today her words deal with homes covered in tarps. Jessica spoke while walking through her north Nashville neighborhood. Many homes in the area were destroyed by the tornado with the Coronavirus isolation following days later. The people in the area only want their lives to return to something close to normal.
"I was down, but I grabbed my pen and my notebook, and I started writing," said Jessica. "I feel it from the gut. It comes from the gut."
Jessica's latest poem was only written Friday morning. With it, she wants others to know the power of poetry in the way it puts history into words, in its ability to uplift people and give their experience a voice. All you have to do is give Jessica the mic to speak it.
"Let God be your protection and your shield," she performed. "Remember to stand strong, you're not alone at home. You can make it through the trials and tribulations. If you're in the hospital, you can pull through this condition and situation. Wash your hands and sanitize. Remember clean hands save lives."
