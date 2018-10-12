HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Hendersonville Police Department is asking residents to lock their car doors after responding to several car break-ins early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the suspects involved in the crimes were targeting vehicles with unlocked doors and stole several items that were left in unlocked cars unsecured. 

Hendersonville Police is currently investigating the burglaries, and is reminding citizens "of the importance of securing their vehicle and their valuables to safeguard themselves from being a potential victim of this type of crime."

If you have any information regarding the burglary, you're asked to contact the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. You can also text your tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

