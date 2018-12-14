CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unloaded handgun was found in a student’s vehicle at Cumberland County High School on Friday.
Cumberland County Schools Director Janet Graham said in a news release the gun was discovered while administrators were conducting a search of a student’s vehicle for items unrelated to the firearm.
“At no time was a threat made, nor were any student or staff in danger,” Graham said in an emailed statement.
