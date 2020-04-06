COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) — Froggy’s Fog went from making smoke effects in theme parks to hand sanitizer.
The Columbia, TN business found out their ingredients were very similar to the liquid concoction that’s hard to find nowadays.
“Now we are running a twenty four seven operation of bottling and manufacturing hand sanitizer,” Director of Marketing Scott Karen said.
He tells us they saw a spike in glycerin sales.
“And all the sudden it clicked to us that people are making their own hand sanitizer,” he said.
For the past two weeks, the business has cranked out gallons of hand sanitizer.
They’re selling the product on their website, then giving free cases to first responders and hospital workers in Murray County.
“As we’ve been doing this it’s becoming more and more obvious that there are a lot of essential people out there that are beyond that scope that are reaching out to us,” Karan said. “They need products like this because they’re such a shortage.”
Froggy’s Fog has employed 30 people in Columbia who were laid off or furloughed. They’re also working with local breweries to get alcohol.
(Video and photos courtesy Josh Brown)
