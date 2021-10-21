NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man that robbed the U.S. bank at 4241 Harding Pike on Thursday.
According to Metro Police, the robbery occurred right after 2 p.m.
Police also stated that during the robbery, the man demanded $50 and $100 bills, wore green camouflage clothing, and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Afterward, he promptly escaped on foot.
If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, please call 615-742-7463.
