KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee is not taking COVID-19 lightly and its students are split on the potential for harsh punishments.
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman previously said she will not hesitate to expel students who are caught breaking the university's COVID-19 rules.
Now students are reacting to the strong stance, saying its tough to stop college kids from doing what they want.
"There's still people making plans, I'm still getting messages from people that wanna meet up," one student said. "It doesn't really seem to be slowing any campus activities."
Four students at UT are already in the hot seat after the university says three of them were caught hosting off-campus parties and one of them was caught breaking quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
