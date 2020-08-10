KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Move-in day for students at the University of Tennessee started this weekend with new safety protocols in place.
Unlike past years, students had to sign up for a move-in appointment ahead of time. Only students are allowed inside the dorms, and limits have been put in place on the number of people allowed in common areas at once.
Move-in appointments start today, and continue this entire week! Are YOU move-in ready? Check out this list of the top things to do before arriving on campus: https://t.co/Mn36OyBiuJ pic.twitter.com/VZWtUVgdEY— UTK Student Life (@UTKStudentLife) August 9, 2020
Students said the new rules didn't make moving in that much more difficult.
Classes at UT begin on Monday, August 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.