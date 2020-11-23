Rick Barnes - UT basketball coach

Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes. (Photo: UTsports.com)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - University of Tennessee Men's Basketball Team is pausing the start of its season after its head coach tested positive for coronavirus. 

Vols MBB Head Coach Rick Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered isolation protocol.

There are multiple positive tests within the team so the program has paused all team activities.

"The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines. The tests that returned as positive were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the program is getting retested today," the school athletics department said in a statement on Monday. 

The Vols first game is supposed to be Wednesday. 

 

