NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Neyland Stadium is opening at full capacity in the fall.
With college football just around the corner, the university plans to have a "return to normalcy" for players and fans for kickoff this fall.
"I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they're going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around," Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium."
#Neyland100.— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 15, 2021
100% capacity.
We'll see ALL Y'ALL real soon.
Tickets » https://t.co/OfHpOUQWDm
Football for fall of 2021 marks 100 years since the stadium opened. Kickoff is September 2nd and begins the 125th football season for the University of Tennessee.
