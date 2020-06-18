University of Tennessee Football looks at honoring BLM Movement

University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said they are looking at the possibility of wearing black jerseys during their game against Kentucky in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee Football Team is looking at the possibility of wearing black jerseys during their game against Kentucky in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Coach Jeremy Pruitt discussed the possibility of this happening during a teleconference on Thursday morning. However, nothing is set in stone, but the programs is looking into it.

If the team wears the black jerseys during the game, then they would auction off those game jerseys afterwards with the proceeds going towards the Black Lives Matter Movement in some capacity.

Pruitt said his staff is working on getting all of his players registered to vote.

 

