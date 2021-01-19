NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A student from the University of Kentucky is now facing charges in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI says 23 year-old Gracyn Courtright was seen in surveillance footage taking a "members only" sign near the Senate chamber inside the Capitol.
Courtright was not seen entering the chamber.
According to the FBI, investigators also obtained since-deleted posts on Courtright's Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as a direct-message exchange on Instagram.
