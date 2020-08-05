LEXINGTON, KY (WSMV) - Students are headed back to campus at the University of Kentucky with new safety protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
UK is one of the first universities in the country that's welcoming students back to campus this fall.
Face masks, hand sanitizer and COVID testing are now required for nearly every class at the university.
The whole process will reportedly take about two minutes, with students learning their test results 24 to 48 hours later.
