NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Residents at a west Nashville apartment complex were woken up by a fire on Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the fire was mostly contained to one apartment at The Views On the Cumberland complex in the 6700 block of Cabot Drive.
No one was injured in the fire. One person was transported to the hospital for symptoms unrelated to the fire.
Officials said the fire was started by a couple cooking breakfast in their apartment.
Four apartments in total were damaged, but the building was saved.
Kwame Robinson told News4 he was lucky to get out safely.
"When I walked outside, I felt the heat because it was right above our apartment, so at that point, I just knew I had to get out. I made sure I put on some warm clothes," Robinson said.
