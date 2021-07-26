NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The United Way of Greater Nashville announced on Monday that its annual school supply drive collected enough school supplies for 9,000 local students.

The 'Stuff the Bus' drive celebrated its 13th year providing school supplies to students in need in six districts across Davidson, Williamson, Robertson, Cheatham, and Hickman Counties.

“School supplies typically cost families up to $200 per child, and that $200 can be a real burden on parents who are wondering how they’re going to pay their rent or keep food on the table. That’s why we are so grateful for all the companies and individuals who stepped up to give our students the resources they need to start the year off right. Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that can make the biggest difference," Brian Hassett, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville, said.

The organization says more than 1,180 individuals representing 50 teams purchased supply kits to help the students.

