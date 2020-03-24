NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many bartenders, servers, musicians, and hotel workers in Nashville are out of a job.
The United Way is trying to get them back on their feet with the COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund is trying to give help and hope. Right now, it has a little more than $2 million, but that can only go so far.
Organizers with the United Way of Greater Nashville told News4 they know many have given what they can after the tornadoes hit earlier this month, but more community support is needed to help struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal government is looking at giving checks to help out during the crisis, but Congress hasn't agreed on how that'll work yet.
"There are provisions for individuals in that, but we know that will take time and for a lot of people, we're in the last week of the month. The rent is due," Brian Hassett, President of the United Way of Greater Nashville said.
Hassett explained the money first goes to nonprofits and community groups. From there, those organizations decide how much someone will get based on need.
The United Way has already issued one wave of money. The plan is to give out more on Wednesday.
To help, you can donate online or by texting NashvilleUnited to 41444.
