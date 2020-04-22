NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Nonprofits are rushing to assist as many people as they can, but the need is so large, they are still looking for help.
Brian Hassett, President and CEO of The United Way of Greater Nashville says they're getting a lot of money to help out so many organizations that they support. But after being hit by both the tornado and the pandemic, they know families are still in need.
"Food and mental health counseling have really been at the top of the list of people's needs," Hassett said.
It's been a financial and emotional year for families across Middle Tennessee. Hassett sees it firsthand.
“There’s a lot of pain out there right now and we’re trying to do the best we can to help people through it," Hassett said.
One way they're doing that is through the COVID-19 Response Fund.
“We’ve joined with the Mayor’s office to form the COVID-19 Response Fund. And in the first few weeks we’ve raised about $4 million," Hassett said.
Hassett says $2 million of that money of that money has already gone out to more than 40 organizations throughout the area.
“We were hoping to bridge the gap between the first month and when federal and public other funds would be available to individuals. And we think we’ve done fairly well with that, although there’s still a wait list of about 4,000 people," Hassett said.
News 4 asked how much money do they believe is needed to help out the families across the area.
"You know it’s really hard to answer that question because I don’t think anyone really has a good idea how long the impact of the virus will be in our community," Hassett said.
That's why United Way hopes to remind those who find themselves able to give, to do so.
“Even if we do get back to work say Mid-May, June July...people will still be struggling," Hassett said.
If you need help paying your utilities, or just want to know how you can get some assistance, dial 211. There, they will be able to get you in touch with the right agency or organization. If you're looking to donate, be sure to go to the United Way's website.
"It takes the whole community. And this community is very strong and very giving. And we think we'll get to the other side," Hassett said.
It's that Nashville Strong spirit Hassett knows will get us through it all.
