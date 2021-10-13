NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The greater Nashville area will soon be home to over 300 evacuees from Afghanistan.
It is part of a historic nationwide effort to resettle over 50,000 Afghan people fleeing their country due to the violent takeover by extreme religious groups.
Assisting in the effort are several nonprofit organizations, including the Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE) and the American Muslim Advisory Council (AMAC), who are teaming up to establish the “Welcoming Nashville Fund” campaign.
These groups, along with a few Catholic charities, are using the United Way of Greater Nashville as their home base for the fundraising efforts, according to a press release.
The campaign will assist in funding secure housing, healthcare, food and the legal documents necessary for the Afghans to begin their new lives in the United States.
For information on the program and how to donate, click here.
