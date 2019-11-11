NASHVILLE (WSMV) - United Way is looking for help from the community to help provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need this holiday season.
Throughout November, United Way of Metropolitan Nashville is collecting food items and will hold the first annual Give Thanks Day of Action.
Participating individuals, families, companies, groups, and organizations will collect supplies and assemble Give Thanks boxes with all food needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, along with supplemental food to feed a family through the holiday weekend.
United Way is asking for the public's help to give Thanksgiving meals, volunteer on delivery day happening November 20, and/or to donate directly to the drive.
“The holidays can be an expensive time for so many in our community. With Thanksgiving being centered around food and sharing a nice meal, that can place a real burden on families who already have limited budgets,” said UWMN President and CEO Brian Hassett. “And for families who rely on free and reduced lunch during the school week, those few days off can place an even bigger burden on families during the holiday season. That’s why we are rallying the community to provide food for individuals and families who need it most.”
To find out how to sign up to give Thanksgiving meals, click here.
To register to volunteer on delivery day, click here.
To donate directly to the drive, click here.
For more information, click here.
