NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - United Way of Greater Nashville announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 Response Fund deployed its second round of funding to 27 local nonprofit organizations that are helping individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is housed at United Way of Greater Nashville, in partnership with Mayor John Cooper’s office and local corporate and philanthropic partners. The Fund is working to quickly address the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 by rapidly deploying resources to community-based organizations in need of funds to meet the immediate needs of individuals affected by the crisis. 100 percent of the Fund goes to nonprofits to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and agencies that need organizational support.
“These agencies that received the funding are working to provide basic essentials, childcare services, crisis support, domestic violence support, food security, healthcare, immigration services, personal protective equipment, rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance,” said Sen. Bill Frist, chair of the COVID-19 Response Fund of Greater Nashville, in a news release.
Organizations that received the Fund’s second round of grants include:
- Elijah's Heart
- Faith Family Medical Center
- Family & Children’s Service
- GraceWorks Ministries
- Insight Counseling Centers
- Interfaith Dental Clinic
- Manna Café Ministries
- Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center
- Mental Health America of the MidSouth
- Mercy Community Healthcare
- Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
- Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency - Meals on Wheels
- Nashville Diaper Connection
- Nashville Food Project
- Neighborhood Health
- One Generation Away
- Operation Stand Down Tennessee
- Preston Taylor Ministries
- Project C.U.R.E.
- The Refuge Center for Counseling
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
- Siloam Health
- St. Luke’s Community House
- Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition
- The Well Outreach, Inc.
- West Nashville Dream Center
- YMCA of Middle Tennessee
The Fund has raised just over $3.6 million, thanks to generous gifts from local foundations, corporations and community members, but much more is needed to meet the growing needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To meet the immediate needs of those experiencing job or wage loss, United Way distributed an initial $300,000 to six community-based organizations that are working directly with individuals: The Salvation Army, NeedLink Nashville, Catholic Charities, Martha O’Bryan Center, Conexión Américas and Rooftop Nashville. The Response Committee will continue to review applications and distribute funds on a rolling basis.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit nashvilleresponsefund.com or text NashvilleUnited to 41444. As funds are distributed, United Way will publish the receiving agencies, along with the help they can provide and contact information, at nashvilleresponsefund.com.
Individuals and families looking for help can visit nashvilleresponsefund.com/individuals to find information on resources available and services provided by agencies that have received grants from the Fund.
