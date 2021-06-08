NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Starting today, United Way of Greater Nashville's 13th Annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply collection drive virtually kicks off.
Officials say thanks to the support of Piedmont Natural Gas and UPS, they're able to work with local organizations to distribute supplies to local students in Cheatham, Davidson, Hickman, Robertson, and Williamson Counties.
“Children in our community need the tools and support to learn, now more than ever,” Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville, said. “Stuff the Bus is so much more than just pencils and notebooks. It's giving kids the resources they need to solve math problems and understand science experiments. To foster their creativity and to focus less on what they need and more on what they can be."
Here's how you can help:
- Run an online supply drive in your workplace or community group
- Purchase supplies from our online store
- Give money
The supply drive will run through June 30th. To learn more about how to contribute, click here.
