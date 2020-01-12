NASHVILLE (WSMV) - United Street Tours will be presenting the "Secret Network of Women in Civil Rights Tour," a Nashville walking tour about women civil rights leaders.
The tour will shine a light on Nashville as a historically rich city with strong ties to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
The tour will launch January 18 and January 20 at 10 a.m. as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative event, through October 31, 2020.
The tour will spotlight extraordinary women such as Diane Nash, Gloria Mckissack, Mary “Salynn” McCollum, Patricia-Jenkins-Armstrong, and Elizabeth McClain who all sacrificed and fought non-violently to Nashville not only a diverse city, but also an inclusive city.
The starting point for this tour will be Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 at 10 a.m. and will end at Woolworth on 5th, 221 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219.
