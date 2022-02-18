NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Secretary of Education went to discuss plans regarding teacher shortages at Tennessee State University Friday
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona made a stop at Tennessee State University Friday morning for a roundtable.
“I’m proud of what I see here. We want to see more of this across the country. We know with the American Rescue Plan funds and what we are pushing with Build Back Better, there is going to be more support for this. It takes seeing programs like this to keep us pushing hard because we know they work,” Dr. Cardona explained.
His visit highlighted the University’s Grow Your Own Teacher initiative, which tackles teacher shortages by creating partnerships between TSU and other education agencies.
“We get calls every day from school districts across the nation wanting to come to stand before our students to recruit them. Here is an opportunity to put minorities in front of minorities,” stated Jerri Haynes, Dean of College of Education.
Dr. Cardona heard from both students and educators. TSU student Treveon Hayes was one of the undergrads in attendance.
“I feel as though we got a clear understanding of where we are heading with the educational vision. I feel as though we have a strong plan to encourage and strengthen more students to get more involved in education. We do need more black male educators in this field to help develop leaders and more role models,” Hayes said.
With more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state and this program, teacher support was also discussed.
“We need to do better. We need to ensure that teachers are not working three jobs to make ends meet. We need to make sure that working conditions are conducive to their professional growth and personal growth,” said Dr. Miguel Cardona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.