NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A destination for Gibson Guitar enthusiasts will open its doors to the public Wednesday in the heart of Music City.
We’re fired up for the big week ahead! Make sure you’re following @officialgibsongarage 😎#gibson #theoriginal #gibsongarage pic.twitter.com/d4hSgoXPIe— Gibson (@gibsonguitar) June 8, 2021
The Gibson Garage combines a guitar shop, museum and music venue all into one unique experience.
News4's Terry Bulger got an inside look at the new shop on 10th Avenue just a few weeks ago.
The garage includes flagship Gibson models as well as Custom Shop pieces that are all available for purchase.
The garage opens Wednesday to mark Les Paul's birthday, the name behind one of Gibson's most iconic models.
