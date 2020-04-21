Union leader upset over governor's proposal to reopen economy

As Tennessee prepares to open businesses in stages, Gov. Bill Lee has assembled his economic recovery group to re-boot the economy, but a union leader has some problems with the proposal.
Billy Dycus heads the Tennessee AFL-CIO representing 250,000 workers across the state. Dycus said there is one glaring omission in the governor’s economic task force.
“To have a task force to put people back to work and only have business owners or leaders, doesn’t make sense, as a working person,” Dycus said.
The governor calls the task force a public private partnership. The list includes commissioners who head up state agencies to leaders in private and public business. Mark Ezell leads the taskforce and is the commissioner of Tennessee’s Tourist and Development Agency
Dycus said he respects the people the governor picked to sit on the task force, but added Lee is missing out on one important aspect of opening up Tennessee’s economy
“Insight on what it’s like to actually be in the workplace, and what precautions are needed to protect workers,” Dycus said.
As Tennesseans gradually return to offices and factories, Dycus said COVID19 is still a factor in the workplace.
“My concern is we will see a spike, I hope that companies will be able to do adequate testing, and if an employee falls sick, that they’ll let that employee go home and make sure that employee doesn’t lose pay,” Dycus said.
Dycus said a majority of employers are good people, but as people return to work with the COVID-19 pandemic, he added we are in unchartered waters.
WSMV has requested comment from governor's office, but the station has not heard back at this time.
