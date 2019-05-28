If you drive down Korean Veterans Boulevard, you'll see the banner.
It says "exploitation of immigrant labor at Margaritaville Hotel project."
"Music City should have more compassion than that," said Victor White, the director of the local carpenters union.
White said everywhere you see a crane in Nashville, undocumented workers are being abused.
White said it's not fair to those workers who are missing out on things like over time, pensions, workers comp and healthcare.
"They work just as hard as anybody. They deserve the pay that anyone else gets," said White.
He said it's also unfair for the documented workers and the tax payers.
"When these companies aren't taking out federal taxes, you and I are paying those federal taxes," said White.
The contractor for the Margaritaville Hotel, JE Dunn, declined our request for an on camera interview.
Instead they sent a statement saying, "At JE Dunn we feel strongly about only employing documented workers. Our employees are all verified, and we are grateful to them for the hard work they put in place for our clients."
Meanwhile, White and his union are distributing fliers, hoping to raise awareness about what he calls a "serious Nashville issue."
"We need a better crackdown. We need more accountability and we need more inspections. People need to be coming through and speaking with these workers and finding out why they're owed overtime and why they're not being paid properly," said White.
We also reached out to the subcontractor named on the flyers, Circle Group.
A spokesperson there said this is all just a smear campaign by the union and that none of what you read on the flyers is true.
