NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify an unidentified woman found dead Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
The body was discovered in a small parking lot on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.
The woman, who had no identification or cell phone on her person, was found by a passerby and had bruising to her face.
She appeared to be in her late 30's, according to MNPD and had a tattoo on her left forearm of an hour glass with the name Pamela and another on her lower back of a yin and yang symbol.
At this time, the medical examiner is working to positively identify the woman and determine the cause of death.
Any person with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.