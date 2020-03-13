CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to find out what led to a deadly shooting in Clarksville early Friday morning.
Clarksville Police say officers responded to a call in the 3300 block of Dresden Way for a shooting in progress at a residence. An unidentified male was found dead at the scene.
According to officials, the crime scene is being processed and this is an ongoing investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.