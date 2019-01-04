St. Thomas Hospital in Rutherford County has seen a lot of babies delivered, but never one quite like this
Neico Anderson had been having contractions on and off for two weeks, but one morning they were unbearable.
“About ten seconds later my water broke," Anderson tells me.
She knew she had to have help. Baby Loki was coming three weeks early. She called 911 and paramedics arrived three minutes later.
“You see three grown men who are prepared to deal with emergencies go pale-faced," Anderson says.
Thankfully, Rutherford County paramedic Mariah Tankersley got to work early that day. As soon as she heard the call, she drove straight to Anderson’s house in her own car.
“I was more excited than anything. It was like okay we’re about to birth a baby," Tankersley says.
They took Anderson to Saint Thomas, but accidentally pressed the second floor on the elevator instead of the third floor for labor and delivery.
“It was like 45 seconds...it was so long," Tankersley recalls.
In those 45 seconds, Tankersley helped Anderson deliver a baby! Right there in the elevator of Saint Thomas, a first for the hospital. Anderson is thankful to say the least.
“There could not have been a better person to deliver," Anderson says.
Tankerley says she was just in the right place at the right time.
“You know everything happens for a reason," Tankersley tells me.
Despite the early delivery, baby Loki is doing well and so is his mom.
