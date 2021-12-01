NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Unenclosed party vehicles cannot have alcohol on-board starting today, Dec. 1
This ban on alcohol on-board was part of the ordinance Metro Nashville Council passed in October that included regulating those open-air party buses and wagons.
So, what do some of these unenclosed transportatinment vehicles plan to do?
Three of them; the Nashville Tractor, Upstage Party Bus and Hell on Wheels said they will enclose their party vehicles to stay operational and continue to serve alcohol.
“We fully enclosed the wagon with plexi glass,” said Christy Patterson, VP of Operations of Nashville Tractor. “You can see its attached to the structure of the wagon, no one is going to fall through the wagon. No one is going to punch their way through the wagon. we’ve also got two rooftop units to control the temperature.
Patterson added, “The roof is metal. it’s always been a metal roof.”
And that’s just one of the changes Nashville Tractor made to keep the party going on their wagon.
“We’re starting to build out on our second wagon now,” Patterson said. “That’s looking to be done in about two weeks. All that’s done in house. Come April, probably the end of March, first of April, we’ll have two additional wagons. We get all of those delivered to us with just the flooring and the structure of it.”
And Nashville Tractor is not the only unenclosed party vehicle going from open-air party vehicle to enclosed to stay in business and having alcohol onboard.
“I 100% plan to stay operational,” said Nicholas Lyon, Owner of Hell on Wheels. “We have enclosed the truck per all metro guidelines, and we’ll be running.”
Metro Nashville describes enclosed transportainment vehicles as fully enclosed by metal or glass on all sides and a solid roof.
Today, the first day of the alcohol ban, Metro Nashville Police say a team of six officers and a sergeant along with the transportation licensing commission and the beer board will be checking for compliance. They will be around entertainment transportation pickup and drop off locations to remind businesses and their customers of the new ordinance and to seek voluntary compliance.
MNPD says a violation of the ordinance could mean a citation which, upon adjudication, carries a $50 fine.
“This is our job this is the way we feed our families,” Patterson said. “So that was our number one goal when this order came out to try to figure out how to keep our employees employed along with being in compliance with the order of the city.”
But these businesses say making changes came at various costs
“The build out on this wagon alone was $25,000,” Patterson said. “That’s with plexi glass, roof top units, insulation, labor maintenance on it.”
“It wasn’t so much the cost of what did it cost in materials to enclose it,” Lyons with Hell on Wheels said. “What it has cost me, which is a lot, is people read the headlines alcohol Ban Dec. 1 and just assume that they can’t drink. So, its cost me massive amounts in bookings because people don’t know they can continue to drink because they’ve enclosed the trucks.”
These unenclosed party vehicle owners still must get permits and license with the Transportation Licensing commission as part of the ordinance passed by Metro Council in October. They say they plan to do all that even though are running as enclosed party vehicles currently once the licensing application process begins.
“We’ll absolutely file for that and play by the rules every step of the way,” Lyons said.
Patterson said, “We will begin to start that process once we get more information from the city on what we need to do. We’re obviously dedicated to this. This is not a hobby for us. We’ll do whatever we have to do that’s required of us.”
Metro Council is still discussing bills dealing with alcohol and transportainment vehicles. One would look to include route changes to the party buses. The other would require buses to get a permit from the transportation licensing commission. However, it might not be April until those regulations are set.
“I’ve always operated with integrity and responsibly since day one,” Lyons said. “I’ve been for regulation but sensible common-sense regulations. Not regulations that decimate or wipe out the industry.”
“We don’t have any problems with regulations, we just want it to be fair to everyone involved,” Patterson said. “I believe if you start taking away certain things that’s a huge benefit to our business that’s not being fair.”
News 4 asked these unenclosed party vehicle owners if they plan to stay as enclosed party transportatinment vehicles.
“It’s not the long-term goal we’re looking for, “Patterson said. “We’re looking to be open-air because I believe people want that especially when the weather is nice outside, they want that open air environment. But if it must be something that has to be a permanent fixture then we’re ready for that as well."
“We plan to remain enclosed as long as that is required and mandated. If that ever gets rolled back, then I’ll go back to open air,” Lyons said. “If it doesn’t, I’ll stay enclosed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.